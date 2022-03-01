Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verastem.

Get Verastem alerts:

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,868 shares of company stock worth $76,921. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem stock remained flat at $$1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,786. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $218.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Verastem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.