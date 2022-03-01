Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,271,352,000 after acquiring an additional 187,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,281,000 after acquiring an additional 215,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 307,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.43. 15,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,493. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.