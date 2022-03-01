Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) CEO Robert Joseph Johnson Sells 100,000 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VRT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.59. 7,668,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,227. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vertiv by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vertiv by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

