Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,282 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 30,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 152,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Bank of America by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,566,629. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a market cap of $349.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

