Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13,319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,373,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,714 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,586,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,888,000 after acquiring an additional 397,673 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 827,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 350,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 507,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 288,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $21.42. 2,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

