Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 4,004 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

