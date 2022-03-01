Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.69. 10,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,493. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

