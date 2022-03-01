Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after buying an additional 2,191,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 69,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,556. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

