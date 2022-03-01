Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.22. 11,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,607. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.44 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

