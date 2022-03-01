Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,271,352,000 after acquiring an additional 187,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,281,000 after buying an additional 215,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 307,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.69. 10,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $254.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.