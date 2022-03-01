Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,757 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.
IJR stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.09. 378,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661,118. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.30.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
