Vigilare Wealth Management Has $311,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 65,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 302.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 923,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,147,000 after purchasing an additional 694,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $160.97. 684,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.17. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

