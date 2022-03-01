Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 3,475 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,537,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 473,378 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 29,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,305. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

