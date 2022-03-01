Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 196 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,973. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

