Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.
Several equities analysts have commented on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WNC stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. 504,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.69.
Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.
Wabash National Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.
