Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WBT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 27,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,850. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,888,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,290,000 after buying an additional 168,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,750,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,389,000 after purchasing an additional 158,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,585,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,448,000 after purchasing an additional 320,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 347,260 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Welbilt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.