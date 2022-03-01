Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 864.63 and a quick ratio of 864.63. The company has a market capitalization of $112.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 338,398 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.