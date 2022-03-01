William L. Meaney Sells 58,024 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,967. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday.
About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
