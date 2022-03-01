William L. Meaney Sells 58,024 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,967. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

