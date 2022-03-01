WINkLink (WIN) Market Cap Achieves $272.97 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $272.97 million and approximately $122.42 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.05 or 0.06649348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,915.38 or 0.99796351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002750 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,855,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

