WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $48.45. 34,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 91,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

