WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAPS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its position in WM Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after buying an additional 392,041 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in WM Technology by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in WM Technology by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in WM Technology by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAPS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.81. 17,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,735. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.

About WM Technology (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.