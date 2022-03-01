Woodstock Corp Acquires 220 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after buying an additional 644,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after buying an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,170,000 after purchasing an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 323,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,711,597. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.08%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

