Woodstock Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in State Street by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in State Street by 497.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 76,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in State Street by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,664. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

