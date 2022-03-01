Woodstock Corp Has $1.93 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $7.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $492.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $438.81 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.