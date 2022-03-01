Woodstock Corp Has $27.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Woodstock Corp lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.9% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

NYSE HD traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.48. 81,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,743. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.33 and its 200-day moving average is $363.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.