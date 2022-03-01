Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WDAY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.10.

WDAY stock traded up $17.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.00. 155,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,744.75, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $75,009,575.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after acquiring an additional 127,926 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 170,685 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

