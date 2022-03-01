WOWswap Achieves Market Cap of $3.32 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $5.85 or 0.00013535 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WOWswap has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $3.32 million and $107,645.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00042999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.35 or 0.06742357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,235.64 or 1.00060230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00049721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002853 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

