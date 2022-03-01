Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Shares Gap Down to $18.54

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $17.66. Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 16,744 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,681,000 after purchasing an additional 851,841 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,389,000 after purchasing an additional 623,300 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,756,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 516,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 436,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.