yOUcash Trading 10.7% Lower This Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $132,191.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00034518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00104531 BTC.

About yOUcash

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,816,584,542 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

