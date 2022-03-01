Zacks: Analysts Anticipate aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Brokerages expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) to announce $7.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 265.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $7.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.
LIFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.
LIFE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. 85,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,525. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.