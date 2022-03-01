Zacks: Analysts Anticipate aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Brokerages expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) to announce $7.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 265.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $7.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 58,367 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 525,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 114,996 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 207,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $8,217,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIFE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. 85,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,525. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

