Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.32 Billion

Brokerages predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) will announce $18.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.39 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $75.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.55 billion to $76.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $78.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.99 billion to $80.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.82. 53,826,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,533,059. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

