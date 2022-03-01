Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) will report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. United Bankshares posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

UBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

UBSI traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 810,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,978. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

