Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) will report $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. EQT posted sales of $949.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $24.57. 487,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,886,821. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

