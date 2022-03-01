Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) will report $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCFS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.98. 6,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,084. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.89. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

