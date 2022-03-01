Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $20.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $21.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.38 billion to $25.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $435,461,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,147,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,640. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

