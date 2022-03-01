Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Ping Identity stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $6,667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 80,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

