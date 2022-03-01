Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Stock Price Down 12%

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) fell 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.00 and last traded at $66.00. 107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.04.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.