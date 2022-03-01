ZENZO Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $391,934.75 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00195678 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00026448 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00023400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00344990 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.