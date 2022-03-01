Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,435 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of Zoom Video Communications worth $220,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

ZM opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $440.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

