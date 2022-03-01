Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-$3.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.55.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.09. The company had a trading volume of 313,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.65 and a 200 day moving average of $227.74. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $440.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

