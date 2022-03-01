Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $300.00 Price Target at FBN Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by FBN Securities from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Zscaler from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.37.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $239.15 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $2,461,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

