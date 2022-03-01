Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $326.00 at BTIG Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $439.00 to $326.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zscaler from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.37.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $239.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.37. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after buying an additional 61,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

