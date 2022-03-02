-$0.09 EPS Expected for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LVLU shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Lulus Fashion Lounge stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,550. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

