-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) This Quarter

Mar 2nd, 2022

Analysts expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have commented on ELOX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.43 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 98,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,605. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELOX. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the period. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

