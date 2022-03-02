$0.13 EPS Expected for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FG New America Acquisition.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPFI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,742. FG New America Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73.

About FG New America Acquisition (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FG New America Acquisition (OPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.