$0.14 EPS Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.12. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $39.99. 1,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,251. The stock has a market cap of $806.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

