-$0.17 EPS Expected for Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Exicure’s earnings. Exicure posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exicure will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exicure.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XCUR shares. Chardan Capital lowered Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of Exicure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $304,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Exicure by 898.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Exicure by 184.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Exicure in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exicure by 649.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XCUR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,155,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.72. Exicure has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

