$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,625,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,269,000 after purchasing an additional 489,024 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,854,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,818,000 after purchasing an additional 104,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after purchasing an additional 129,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 42,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.05. 4,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,849. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $40.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

