$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Xcel Energy reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

XEL traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,944. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

