-$0.93 EPS Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($2.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($1.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,713 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,477. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

